41 states, 1 territory listed on Chicago's Travel Advisory

Chicago removed South Carolina, Texas and the Virgin Islands from its COVID-19 Travel Advisory on Tuesday because they had daily COVID case rates below 15 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks.

California and Mississippi were added back on the list for increasing case rates.

The full list currently includes 41 states and one territory. Chicago health officials said that Arkansas is the only state that could come off the list next week.

In addition to the three locations removed on Tuesday, current states and territories not listed on the Travel Advisory are: Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland and Puerto Rico.

Chicago recommends that if you have to travel to a high-risk state, you should be tested before and after and quarantine when you return home to Chicago.

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to: Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days;

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days;

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected;

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel; andAvoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised after travel to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

All travelers are also advised to adhere to federal and local masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.