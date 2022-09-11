5 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday
CHICAGO - Five people were killed, and 14 others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
- After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was then gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The man, 22, later died at University of Chicago Medical Center. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, according to police. After being struck, the man ran west on 71st Street as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest.
- Friday night, a man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
- On Saturday, two men were shot fatally, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown. Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown stop, when someone fired shots about 2:15 a.m., according to police. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and face.
- A person was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. The person was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least 14 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.