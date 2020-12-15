5 shot Monday across Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in a shooting in Burnside on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of East 92nd Street, when someone fired shots from a black sedan, Chicago police said. The teen was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was driving about 3:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Irving Park Road, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 30-year-old was struck in the leg, back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was struck by gunfire about 12:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his calf. He was listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot while arguing with someone sitting in a car in Lawndale on the West Side.

He came out of a home in the 1800 block of South Troy Street, to speak with a man who pulled up inside a red Kia, police said. They began arguing and the male inside the car fired shots about 8 a.m. The 24-year-old man was shot in his hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 47-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was walking to his car about 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Spaulding Avenue, when an SUV passed and someone inside opened fire, according to police. The man was shot in his wrist and torso, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Eighteen people were shot, three of them fatally, last weekend citywide.