50 armed robberies reported over four days on Chicago's North and West sides

Two to four people are believed responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week on the North and West sides, according to Chicago police.

In each case, the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, pulled up in a car and got out and approached people on streets and sidewalks, robbing them at gunpoint, police said.

Some of the robberies were just minutes apart, according to police. No one is in custody.

Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year, according to police data. Thefts are up 59%

Of the areas hit last week, the 25th Police District on the Northwest Side has seen the largest increase, 34%, from 271 robberies this year to 362 this time last year.