6 children among 13 shot in Chicago Wednesday, 3 people killed
CHICAGO - At least three people died, and 10 others were injured by gunfire Wednesday in Chicago.
- Benjamin Ortega, 15, was fatally shot around 9 p.m. in Little Village, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was shot in the abdomen while in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, then rushed himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
- About three hours earlier, Jose Morales, 38, died after he was shot in the stomach in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Wolcott Avenue about 6:10 p.m. when a person approached him and fired gunshots, police said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
- Early Wednesday, a man was killed while sitting inside a vehicle in Brighton Park. The man, 57, was in the vehicle about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road, when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
- About 12 hours later, a 6-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn. He was shot in his back inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:20 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.
- Four other teens were wounded in a shooting about 6:40 p.m. in Englewood. The teenage boys were on the front porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired gunshots, police said. A 16-year-old boy was listed in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. Three 15-year-old boys were transported to nearby hospitals in good condition.
At least five other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago, according to police. No arrests were reported in any of the attacks.