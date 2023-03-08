6 people robbed at gunpoint overnight across Chicago

At least six people were robbed during the early morning hours Wednesday across several Chicago neighborhoods.

In each incident, victims are walking when a white Chrysler 300 occupied by three males pulls up and two males get out with firearms and demand the victims' belongings, according to a CPD community alert.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

At 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Palmer Square

At 4:38 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue in Bucktown

At 5:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

At 6:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street in Little Village

At 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Damen Avenue in Heart of Chicago

At 6:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 40th Street in Brighton Park

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.