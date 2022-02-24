Expand / Collapse search
6 shot in Chicago Wednesday

By STMW
Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Six people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday in Chicago.

A woman and a man were shot early Wednesday after confronting a gunman in the garage of their Gresham neighborhood home.

They were in their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston when they heard a noise coming from their garage around 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

A gunman in the garage opened fire when the man opened the door, police said.

The woman, 36, was struck twice in her arms and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The man, 43, was struck in his calf and listed in good condition.

Two hours later, a delivery driver was shot after thieves struggled to operate the car’s manual transmission.

The man was making a delivery at 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of East 87th Street in Chatham when three people entered his car, police said. They tried in vain to drive away.

When the 32-year-old delivery driver returned to his car, one of the people opened fire and struck the man in his thigh and shoulder, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Also Wednesday morning, a woman drove herself to a hospital after she was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park.

The woman, 26, was driving north in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 7:10 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said.

She was grazed in the forehead and went to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

At least two other people were wounded in citywide shootings.

Eight people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.