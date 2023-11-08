$600K winning lottery ticket sold at Jewel Osco in Chicago

If you purchased a lottery ticket while shopping for groceries in Chicago on Tuesday, you may be $600,000 richer.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Jewel Osco at located at 6014 South Cottage Grove, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matches all five numbers in the Tuesday evening drawing to win the $600,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 6-24-28-34-37.

The winning ticket is the second Lucky Day Lotto jackpot sold at a Chicago Jewel Osco location in the past week. On Oct. 31, a Jewel Osco in the Lake View neighborhood sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million, lottery officials said.

The winner has one year from the original Nov. 7 evening drawing to collect the prize at Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Jewel Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago.

Until then, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The grocery store, located in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, will receive a bonus of $6,000, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said over 21,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Nov. 7 evening drawing.