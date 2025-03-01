8 Chicago area hospitals acquired by California-based healthcare system

The Brief Prime Healthcare, a California-based national health care system, said it acquired eight Chicago-area hospitals. The national system also said it will take over multiple senior living and care facilities in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. Prime Healthcare promised millions of dollars of investments into improving and upgrading the facilities.



A California-based healthcare company officially acquired eight hospitals and multiple senior living and care facilities in the Chicago area.

Prime Healthcare, which already operates hospitals and other facilities in 14 states, announced the acquisition on Saturday.

Major change in health care

What we know:

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the acquisition after an extensive review process.

After taking over the Chicago area hospitals and other facilities, Prime Healthcare now operates 51 hospitals, more than 360 outpatient locations and oversees nearly 57,000 employees and affiliated physicians.

The system touted its high rankings for health care and track record of turning around financially struggling hospitals.

Prime Healthcare said it made employment offers to "substantially all associates at the Chicago area facilities it acquired. The company also said it's committed $250 million for facility upgrades, capital improvements and technology and systems upgrades.

Prime Healthcare will now oversee the following hospitals:

Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines

Mercy Medical Center in Aurora

Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago

Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston

Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet

Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin

St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee

Saint May of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago

Prime Healthcare will also take over several home health and senior living facilities:

Fox Knoll Village in Aurora

Villa Franciscan Place in Joliet

Heritage Village and Heritage Lodge in Kankakee

Resurrection Place in Park Ridge

Rainbow Hospice in Chicago

Ascension at Home Illinois in Joliet

Ascension at Home Illinois in Kankakee

The system also said it will preserve charity care programs and the hospitals' affiliation with the Catholic church.

What they're saying:

Local officials praised the deal for Prime Healthcare to take over the hospitals and facilities in Chicago and throughout the suburbs.

"This transition marks a significant moment in our community, but I want to make it clear: the quality of care our residents rely on will not be compromised," said Chicago Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) in a statement. "Prime Healthcare has committed to not only maintaining but enhancing the services at Saint Mary Hospital, ensuring that our neighborhood continues to have access to top-tier medical care."

State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-Chicago) also praised the acquisition.

"This acquisition represents an opportunity for our community to benefit from Prime Healthcare's commitment to compassionate, high-quality care," said Delgado, in a statement "I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact this transition will bring to our neighborhoods, from preserving critical healthcare services to creating new opportunities for healthcare professionals."