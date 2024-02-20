Aamaya Key-Knox: Missing Chicago girl, 13, abducted by noncustodial parent

Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they say was abducted by a noncustodial parent last week.

According to police, Aamaya Key-Knox is a ward of the state. On Feb. 16, the girl was in the care of a local hospital when a noncustodial parent – identified as Antoinette Knox – entered the facility and signed the teen out of the hospital.

The mother and daughter were last seen in the area of 35th Street and Western Avenue, police said. Antoinette Knox is known to frequent the 002nd District.

Aamaya Key-Knox was described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 259 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.