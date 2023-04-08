Across Chicago area, children race to gather Easter eggs

Across the Chicago area on Saturday, children raced cross grass and football fields to gather Easter Eggs.

The annual Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church Easter Egg hunt was held at Altgeld Park. It featured over 50,000 Easter eggs, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny. DoorDash donated $2,700 in food and additional money for Easter eggs and baskets, the church said in a press release.

Hundreds of families attended the Lincoln Park Zoo's Spring Egg-Stravaganza. That event was sponsored by KinderJoy.

And in the South Loop, the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance held their 15th annual Easter Egg hunt at Chicago Women's Park and Gardens. They estimated that 2,000 people attended. The event was held in partnership with Chicago Rec Sports and the Chicago White Sox.

