Bears player reads to young students as part of Chicago Homeroom Huddle

Preschoolers at Erie Neighborhood House in West Town had a special visitor Tuesday.

Chicago Bears Safety Adrian Colbert, #25, took a tiny seat in the reading circle and shared a story.

Colbert said he has plenty of experience reading to his own son.

"Being able to read to him has really prepped me for these opportunities to come and give back and share that love and attention and presence with other kids," Colbert said. "Not every kid gets this opportunity for someone to come and read to them, even at home, so me being able to come here and share that experience with them, is love we all deserve."

It was all part of the Chicago Homeroom Huddle, a program meant to boost literacy and encourage a passion for learning. The program is a team effort by the Chicago Bears and PNC Bank.

"We really appreciate all the time that our visitors take out of their day and their lives, to come and support us in reaching our mission," said Erie House Executive Director Cristina De La Rosa.

PNC bank volunteers have logged more than a million hours reading to kids since 2004, when the PNC Grow Up Great program began.

"PNC is one of our strongest supporters. We have a long-standing relationship," said De La Rosa. "And their philanthropic mission is to really support out youngest learners at the earliest stages of development."

PNC became the official bank of the Bears in 2015. PNC and Bears volunteers have visited over 120 preschool classrooms around Chicagoland and central Illinois since 2018.