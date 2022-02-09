Antioch business celebrating 50th anniversary, due in part to pandemic

It's a big day at one suburban Chicago company that is celebrating 50 years in business.

Every time you get some food at a drive-thru or pick-up a carry-out meal, there’s a good chance you’re using something that was manufactured by Fischer Paper Products.

The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary and business is booming, thanks in part to changes in the way we eat because of Covid-19.

The company started in Antioch with just three employees and now has grown to over 120 workers, producing more than two billion paper bags a year that are used by restaurants and fast food chains across the country.

Last year, they moved into a new 175,000 square-foot manufacturing building in Antioch.

The demand for food-safe paper products has exploded over the past couple years, with more and more people using carry-out or delivery services during Covid-19. Which is why the machine that makes those paper bags with handles is practically running nonstop.

"More and more now, if you’re in food service and you're a restaurant, you have to be able to do takeout and delivery and these are the products that are going there," said Joel Fischer, president of Fischer Paper Products.

"We have big plans to grow. There's a super need, not only for food service products, but for sustainable paper packaging. That's going to explode as people use less plastic," said Bill Fischer, director of business development.

Fischer has been making one particular bag since it was founded - the doggie bag. Fischer purchased several machines from a St. Louis manufacturer 50-years-ago, and the doggie bag design came with the machine. The bag has been manufactured by Fischer ever since.