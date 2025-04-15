'Antisemitic' vandalism found on Northwestern's campus during Passover: officials

The Brief Northwestern University is investigating "antisemitic" graffiti and flyers found on campus early Monday during Passover. University President Michael Schill called the vandalism "disgusting" and vowed those responsible will face suspension and criminal charges. The incident comes as the school faces federal scrutiny over its handling of antisemitism complaints.



Northwestern University officials are condemning a series of "antisemitic" acts after hateful graffiti and fliers were found on campus Monday morning during the Jewish holiday Passover.

The backstory:

Around 4 a.m., university police reported finding slogans and messages containing "hateful" language spray-painted on school property near Kresege Hall. Facilities staff have begun removing the vandalism and an investigation is underway.

Northwestern President Michael Schill called the incident "disgusting" and "despicable," particularly given its timing during Passover.

"Antisemitic acts cannot and will not be tolerated at Northwestern, nor will vandalism or other violations of our policies on displays, demonstrations or conduct," Schill wrote in a message to the campus community.

Schill said if the people responsible are found to be Northwestern students, they will immediately be suspended and face full disciplinary hearings along with criminal charges.

University police are analyzing surveillance footage and forensics, among other methods, to find those responsible.

"Hours before this vandalism took place, I hosted a seder in my home in celebration of Passover, at which we discussed that amid the many challenges we face as a University and as a society, there is optimism and hope for our days ahead. That remains true despite the actions of a few who work to erode that hope," Schill said in the statement.

Consul General reacts

Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest posted photos of the graffiti of X, some of which read "Death to Israel" and "[Intifada] Now!"

"It is no wonder that they chose to spray their hatred on the building that houses the Holocaust Educational Foundation - a chilling reminder of where such hatred can lead," Cohen said in the post. "While Northwestern has taken some preliminary steps to combat and train against antisemitism, it is clear that it can and should do more - fighting unequivocally and unapologetically against Jew-hatred on campus."

Northwestern investigated over "antisemitic" incidents

Big picture view:

In February, the Department of Education announced investigations into alleged incidents of antisemitism at Northwestern and four other colleges across the country.

The agency claimed there has been "widespread antisemitic harassment" reported at the institutions in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Like at several other schools around the country, students and other protesters erected encampments last year on Northwestern's campus. After roughly four days, university administrators negotiated an end to the encampments with the protesters.

Schill testified last year about the school’s response to war protests and reports of antisemitism in front of the Congressional committee.

The school has opened its own investigation into incidents of antisemitism on campus. Students filed their own lawsuits against the school claiming it failed to uphold its own rules last school year.

Tipsters asked to come forward

What's next:

Those with information on the vandalism are asked to call University Police at (847) 491-3456 or file a report online with the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance. Both can be done anonymously.