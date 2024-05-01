Legal action against Northwestern: Lawsuit alleges university failed to uphold rules amidst campus protests

Northwestern's agreement with protesters on campus has led to legal action against the university.

This lawsuit, filed on behalf of three students, all anonymous, said Northwestern negotiated with the demonstrators and is promoting future lawlessness. It also wants the university from here on out to follow its own rules.

Susan Radov is a graduate student at Northwestern.

She and sophomore Joshua Sukoff said they experienced anti-Semitism coming from the now dismantled encampment that existed at Deering Meadow for five days.

"She went on her megaphone and got the entire encampment silent," said Sukoff. "She said I was shooting video of everyone's faces to send to President Schill, which was false."

Even though the encampment is down and the university reached an agreement with protesters, the fallout continues.

The 20-page lawsuit was filed on behalf of three students, calling out the university for creating a "cesspool of hate."

"We are not seeking dollars. This is about changing the student experience, so the students get what they expected to get," said Northwestern lawsuit attorney Steven Blonder.

The lawsuit even uses the university president's own words to drive home that point.

"When I hear one of our students has been called a ‘dirty Jew' there is no ambiguity. This needs to be condemned by all of us and that starts with me. Jewish students must feel safe walking past Deering Meadow," said Northwestern President Michael Schill.

We've reached out to Northwestern University for comment and we have not yet heard back.