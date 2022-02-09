Archdiocese of Chicago to make masks optional for some students starting Thursday

The Archdiocese of Chicago is making masks optional for students in specific areas beginning Thursday.

Superintendent Greg Richmond wrote a letter to families announcing that the Archdiocese determined COVID-19 cases are low enough to make masks optional in schools. This is excluding areas where a local health department may have mask orders in place, such as Chicago.

"Currently, we have no classrooms in quarantine anywhere in our Archdiocese, and we have no schools that have more than 3% of their students currently testing positive. In fact, nearly half of our schools are reporting no cases at all. This has been a dramatic drop within the past few weeks," Richmond said. "We have decided to proceed with a mask optional policy in places where masks are not mandated by local health authorities and to continue to require masks in schools where they are still required by local health authorities."

Richmond said in Lake County and most suburban Cook County, masks will be optional beginning this Thursday, excluding Oak Park and Evanston. The Archdiocese is waiting to implement this for a day in order to give principals, teachers and staff time to prepare.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP



In Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, masks will still be required because local health departments have issued lawful orders that require them. Richomond said the Archdiocese is complying with those orders and will lift the mask mandate when possible.

Advertisement

In schools where masks will be optional, all other COVID-19 protocols will continue in place just as they are now, Richmond said. In schools where masks are optional, students coming out of isolation and quarantine must wear a mask on days 6 through 10. In addition, Richmond said the archdiocese will continue monitoring cases in schools closely and, if a significant increase is seen in a classroom or an entire school, a temporary return to masks will be in place until those numbers go back down.



"Any staff member or student who wishes to continue to wear a mask in school is encouraged to do so. We support all school families and employees in whichever decision they make regarding the regular use of masks," Richmond said. "Individuals who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to use an N95 mask, and we encourage everyone age 5 and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccine/booster."