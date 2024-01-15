Arctic freeze continues to swarm parts of US with below-zero temperatures

An arctic blast producing sub-freezing temperatures will continue to barrel down across much of the U.S. on Monday.

The severe weather has caused power outages impacting thousands of people Sunday in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, airports nationwide were affected, with nearly half the flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport canceled. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Chicago, Denver and Seattle-Tacoma airports.

Pedestrians hop over a snowbank during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The National Weather Service said wind chills are projected to push temperatures 30 degrees below zero from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and into Iowa Monday, the Associated Press reported.

With the Iowa caucus happening Monday, the bitterly cold temperatures could impact the first Republican contest, which has been held since 1972.

Highs near Des Moines and much of Iowa possibly won't reach zero degrees with wind chill values in the negative territory, according to FOX Weather.

Arctic storms left at least four dead and brought snow to the South and pounded the Northeast with blizzard conditions, leading to the postponement of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game hosted in frigid Buffalo, New York.

The game is scheduled for Monday after being canceled on Sunday.

The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



