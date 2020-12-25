Armed robberies, carjackings reported in Lincoln Park, Lake View neighborhoods: police

Chicago police warned Lincoln Park and Lake View residents Thursday of string recent robberies and car jackings.

In each incident, two to four men approached someone on the sidewalk and demanded their property at gunpoint or by use of force, police said. After taking the person’s property, the men fled on foot or to a nearby parked dark or white vehicle.

In two of the robberies, the men took the person’s car, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;

About 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 3800 block of North Fremont Street;

About 7:10 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 900 block of West Oakdale Avenue;

About 8:18 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue; and

About 7:05 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2500 block of West Seminary Avenue.

The men are described between 15 and 26 years old and between 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.