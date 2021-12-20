Attorneys who filed class action lawsuit against ComEd say customers deserve more than $21M

Attorneys who filed a class action lawsuit against ComEd say what the utility wants to pay to settle its illegal conduct is laughable.

Last week, ComEd said it would rebate its customers a total of $21 million for its part in a bribery scandal involving former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and the Illinois Legislature.

In a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorneys Office, ComEd admitted to trading jobs and other goodies in return for Madigan's help in passing a series of rate hikes beginning in 2011.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

On Monday, attorneys who filed a class action lawsuit against ComEd said $21 million is chump change compared to the billions ComEd made from those rate hikes.

Advertisement

The attorney says ComEd customers are owed billions for the company's illegal conduct.