Darren Bailey stays in Illinois governor’s race after 4 family members killed in helicopter crash

The Brief Darren Bailey said he will remain in the Republican primary race for Illinois governor after four family members died in a helicopter crash. Bailey's son, daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren were killed in the crash in Montana on Oct. 22. The 2022 GOP nominee for governor said President Trump called him and encouraged him to "keep fighting."



What we know:

Bailey made the announcement on Monday via a video with his wife, Cindy, in which he said the weeks since the death of his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren have "been the hardest days of our lives."

"After a lot of prayer and reflection, Cindy and I have decided we are staying in this race for governor, not for politics, but for every family trying to make it in a state that’s lost its way, for every parent that dreams of a better future for their children, and for every Illinoisan who knows we can do better," Bailey said.

Bailey’s son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two children, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, died in the Oct. 22 crash. Their 10-year-old grandson, Finn, was not on board.

"This tragedy changed our family forever," Bailey said in the video. "But it also reminded us why we fight."

The former state senator said President Donald Trump called him after the crash and told him to "keep fighting" and "don’t back down."

"That’s exactly what we’re going to do," Bailey said.

Bailey served one term in the Illinois State Senate from 2021 to 2023, representing the state’s 55th District. Before that, he was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021. He ran for governor in 2022 and won the GOP nomination before being defeated by Gov. JB Pritzker in the general election.

The Illinois primary election is March 17, 2026.