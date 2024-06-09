Bank of America Chicago half marathon underway on West Side

The 3rd annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race kicked off Sunday morning in Garfield Park.

Bank of America added the half-marathon event between their Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago Marathon in 2022.

President of Bank of America Chicago, Rita Cook, said they wanted to reimagine the run and also give back to the community, which is what brought them to the West Side.

The race starts and ends in Garfield Park and weaves through historic parks and boulevards from Humboldt Park to Douglass Park.

In 2022, there were 5,000 runners. This year the race has expanded to 10,000 participants.

Running isn't the only thing on the menu. There will be a free outdoor celebration in Garfield Park with entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Click here for runner tracking. For race results, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.

For a full list of street closures click here.