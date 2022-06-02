Biden says there have been 20 mass shootings in the US since Uvalde school shooting

In his Thursday night address to the nation where he pushed several gun control measures, President Biden said just since Uvalde, there have been 20 mass shootings in the U.S.

In the month of May, the U.S. saw 61 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Just this afternoon, more gunfire broke out during a burial at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

Dozens of shots were reportedly fired, hitting multiple people at 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery. The victims were paying their last respects to a man who himself was shot and killed by a police officer.

The cemetery became just the latest in an ever-growing list of otherwise peaceful places which have become shooting venues. In Buffalo, New York, it was a grocery store. In Uvalde, Texas, it was an elementary school. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was a hospital.

"There are too many other schools, too many other places becoming killing fields, battlefields here in America," Biden said while flanked by lines of candles lit for all the victims. "After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time that can't be true. This time we must actually do something."

In his speech, Biden proposed several measures, including reinstating the 1994 ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, raising the legal age to own a semi-automatic weapon from 18 up to 21, strengthening background checks and red flag laws, and repealing legal immunity for gun manufacturers.

"This is not about taking away anyone's guns; it's not about vilifying gun owners," Biden said. "In fact, we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave."

Earlier Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee met to debate some of the same proposals that the president mentioned in his speech, including raising the minimum age to own a semi-automatic rifle.