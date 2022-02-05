Bobby Johnson shooting: Residents of Chicago's Bronzeville push for change after grandmother is killed

Dozens of South Side residents talked with local aldermen, state senators and community leaders in wake of last week’s shooting in Bronzeville. A main focus was the age-old drug problem that’s plagued their community.

"If they weren’t pushing drugs this issue would never have come up in the first place," said Leonard McGee of the GAP Community Organization.

Bobby Johnson, 55 was struck by stray gunfire Tuesday. She was standing a quarter mile away from a liquor store where gun shots originated. Victor Brown, 34, is now charged with first degree murder. He was hired as a security guard for the liquor store. Police say he fired back at an unknown gunman after being shot. Those bullets according to police killed Johnson, a mother and grandmother. The liquor store owner says the security guard was targeted by a group for simply doing his job.

The area along 35th street from Indiana to King Drive has been a known hot spot for drug sales for decades, according to residents.

"I’m always saying, ‘Guys, could you move from in front of the business, people are not gonna come inside if they see you standing here,’" Store employee Wilda Stewart said.

Community leaders say many of the perpetrators are from the neighborhood, born and raised but getting them to stop illegal activity is hard.

"The problem started when they were in kindergarten, grammar school, when they were kicked out of school, nobody cared about them. Some of those guys are now in their 30s and 40’s," McGee said.

Bronzeville residents are now asking police to shut the drug operations down. They also want more programs designed to help guys leave the criminal lifestyle.

A peace march is planned for Monday near Chase Bank, where Johnson died, at 6pm.

