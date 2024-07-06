Body pulled from Lake Michigan matches description of missing Evanston swimmer: officials

A body that was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday matched the description of a swimmer who went missing last week near a beach in in Evanston.

Around 6:40 a.m., a fishing charter boat found the body roughly two miles from Dempster Street Beach, city officials said. They notified the Coast Guard, which alerted the Evanston Fire Department. The body was then removed from the water.

Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office have not yet identified the victim, however, Evanston officials said the body matched the description of a 41-year-old man who went missing while swimming Sunday at Lighthouse Beach.

The 41-year-old was swimming with three others around 4 p.m. when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Evanston Fire Department said they suspended their "recovery efforts" as of 2:30 p.m. Monday after divers exhausted all areas of search.

More than 10 agencies assisted the fire and water rescue personnel with their search Sunday night and Monday morning.

The three other swimmers who were with the victim – a woman and two teenage girls – were also struggling to swim, but were rescued by a bystander.

Lighthouse Beach was under a Red Flag Alert on Sunday, meaning water conditions were deemed "dangerous" and swimming was not permitted, according to the fire department. Lifeguards were also not on duty.

The video below is a previous report from Tuesday during the search for the missing swimmer.