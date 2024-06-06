Alderman calls for downtown curfew • 'Home Alone' house lands potential buyer • Cubs walk off White Sox

One city alderman is calling for the curfew in his ward to start at 8 p.m. after a husband and wife were allegedly beaten by teens in Streeterville.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said he's asking the Chicago City Council to expedite this ordinance, as he realized the summer is already here, teens are showing up and some are acting out.

Just last week, a couple said they were near McClurg and Grand when teens viciously attacked them.

"It's very difficult situation to be in, to be able to look at someone that young. They're carrying around so much anger in them. And the attack was very vicious. There was no empathy," said Nina, one of the victims attacked.

'Home Alone' house in north suburbs has possible buyer, listing shows

The north suburban home that was featured in the film, "Home Alone" may no longer be up for sale.

The home, located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, was listed May 24 for $5,250,000, according to the listing from Coldwell Banker Realty on Zillow.

As of May 31, the home was listed as "contingent," which means a sale is pending, the listing reads.

The home was built in 1921 and was fully renovated in 2018. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fully-equipped gym, an indoor sports court, a movie theater, and more.

'Kind of like a movie': How a walk-off home run capitalized a baseball journey for the Cubs' Mike Tauchman

The Cubs needed a moment on Wednesday.

Mike Tauchman, with the pressure on, delivered against the White Sox as he walked to first base.

It was a terse 11-pitch at bat that included Tauchman fouling off six pitches before taking the 11th pitch for ball four.

That walk helped key a three-run seventh inning to spark a comeback. Tauchman completed that comeback on his own with another, much more grand moment: his heroic walk-off home run to stun the Sox 7-6.

Highland Park house fire murders: Victims identified, how they died revealed

What started as a house fire call in north suburban Highland Park has now turned into a double murder investigation and the suspect remains on the run.

The fire happened around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West.

An officer from Tower Ladder 33 did an initial sweep outside the home when the two victims were found.

As crews began putting out the flames, firefighters went into the home through a window to search for any other victims. No one else was found inside.

1st human death of bird flu strain H5N2 confirmed, WHO says

The first confirmed human case of a strain of bird flu called H5N2 has died, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old man lived in Mexico. The WHO said it wasn’t clear how he became infected, although H5N2 has been reported in poultry in the country.

Before this case, H5N2 had never before been found in a human, officials said.

What else we're watching today

A former investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services who was found guilty of child endangerment in the death of 5-year-old AJ Freund will be sentenced Thursday. His sentencing will be streamed live here.

The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building ahead of the coalition’s status hearing in federal court as it continues its fight for a permit to march within sight and sound of the DNC.

Today is the last day of school for Chicago Public Schools students.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is awarding $2 million in new grants to assist 113 public libraries in underserved communities with needed technology grants at 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Giraffe tosses toddler at Texas wildlife park

A toddler trying to feed a giraffe at a Texas safari park was momentarily tossed in the air by the animal.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 1 at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas.

Video of the incident taken by Lindsey Merriman shows the young girl offering food to the giraffe from a truck bed.

As the giraffe pulls away, the girl is lifted into the air by her shirt before falling back into a woman's arms.