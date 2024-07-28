Body of missing boater found in Lake Michigan near 31st Street Harbor: officials

The body of a missing boater in Lake Michigan was found Sunday near 31st Street Harbor, according to officials.

Lorenzo Tobin, 40, of Country Club Hills, was pronounced deceased at 12:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of S DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

As of around 7 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed the body was Tobin. Further details on what led to his death haven't been released.

Tobin was reported missing after the boat he was on, with 16 other people, crashed into the rocks and capsized on Friday.

He reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface.

Three other people were hospitalized from the boat crash but are in good condition.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.