Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic light festival to open on November 25

The 41st annual Holiday Magic light festival at Brookfield Zoo opens on November 25.

Holiday Magic features more than 2 million lights, including the "Sea of Lights," "Tunnel of Lights," a sparkling gingerbread house, giant illuminated animals, and a 41-foot tall tree. Visitors can drop off letters to Santa and go ice skating.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago Zoological Society Vice President of Marketing Leah Rippe said all the animal exhibits are also open.

"If you want to warm up and feel like you're on vacation, go visit Tropic World to see some of our animals from South America," Rippe said.

The festival will be open on November 25-27 and 30, and December 1-4, 7-11, 14-18 and 26-31 from 3 to 9 p.m. Admission to Brookfield Zoo is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3-11, and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15.