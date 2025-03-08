Caitlin Tracey case: Husband arrested in Chicago on Michigan assault warrant

The husband of Caitlin Tracey, a woman found dead in a South Loop condo building last October, was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Michigan, according to Chicago police.

His arrest comes months after Tracey's body was found, although it does not appear to be related to her death.

The couple had been married for six months.

Caitlin Tracey's Husband Arrested

What we know:

Court records show Chicago police arrested 46-year-old Adam Beckerink, a prominent Chicago tax attorney, on a warrant issued out of Berrien County, Mich. for aggravated assault.

The arrest occurred Friday in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue, at Beckerink’s South Loop condo. It’s the same building where his wife died last October.

Adam Beckerink (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Beckerink’s arrest is related to domestic violence charges filed in Berrien County, where Tracey lived in a New Buffalo, Mich., home before and during her marriage to Beckerink.

Court documents state that officers responded to Tracey’s home in January of last year and "observed Tracey had cuts on her lips and other red markings."

The complaint also said that Tracey claimed Beckerink "had assaulted her and stolen some of her items."

In August, police were against called to Tracey's home.

In total, Beckerink faces six felony counts, including domestic violence and resisting arrest.

He did not appear at his pre-trial hearing in October, and days later, when the trial was supposed to begin, Beckerink was being held in Chicago for questioning related to his wife’s death.

The fugitive warrant that led to his arrest Friday is believed to be connected to the missed court appearances in Michigan.

RELATED: Caitlin Tracey’s South Loop death raises questions as Michigan neighbors recall her life

The backstory:

On Oct. 27, 2024, Tracey, 36, was found dead in the stairwell of her husband’s South Loop apartment building after falling more than 20 floors.

Caitlin Tracey | Photo courtesy of the Tracey family

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined a final cause and manner of death for Tracey.

As of late last year, no charges had been filed in connection with her death, and police had not named any suspects.

After Tracey's death, a legal battle ensued between Tracey’s parents and Beckerink over the custody of her remains. Tracey's parents were allowed to bring her remains back to Michigan.

What's next:

Beckerink is being held in protective custody in the Cook County Jail.

His case will be continued on Monday, March 10, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.