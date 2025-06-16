Husband of Caitlin Tracey to appear in Michigan court on domestic violence charges

The Brief The husband of Caitlin Tracey, who was found dead after falling at a South Loop condo building in October 2024, will appear in court on Tuesday. Adam Beckerink was arrested on domestic violence charges that are not directly related to Tracey's death. He has not been charged with her death, although Chicago police have been investigating.



The husband of Caitlin Tracey, the woman who was found dead in a South Loop condo building last year, is expected to appear in a Michigan court on Tuesday morning on domestic violence charges.

Adam Beckerink was arrested in March on charges that were not directly related to Tracey’s death, according to police. He is a well-known tax attorney in Chicago.

Beckerink’s court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. eastern time at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan, according to a spokesperson for Tracey’s family.

The backstory:

The domestic violence charges stemmed from a case in Berrien County, Michigan, where Tracey, 36, had lived in a New Buffalo home before and during the couple’s six-month marriage.

A criminal trial against Beckerink was set to begin just a few days after Tracey was found dead, the family spokesperson said.

Her body was found after a resident of the building reported seeing a severed foot near a railing in the east stairwell, according to a police report. Officers searched the area and the building's manager found Tracey's body at the bottom of the stairwell.

While Tracey’s October 2024 death prompted a death investigation in Chicago, he had not been charged in connection with her death or named as a suspect as of last year.

Tracey was found in the stairwell of Beckerink’s South Loop building after falling more than 20 floors. The Cook County Medical Examiner said Tracey died of multiple injuries stemming from a "fall from height."

After her death, her parents and Beckerink argued in court over who could take custody of Tracey’s remains. A judge ultimately ruled that her parents could return her body to Michigan.

