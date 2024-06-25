Cava to open restaurant in Chicago suburb

article

Mediterranean fast-casual eatery Cava announced Tuesday it will open its second Midwestern location in suburban Chicago.

The second Chicago-area Cava restaurant will open Friday in Vernon Hills' Hawthorn Mall, 890 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Cava has developed a cult following across the country. The fast-casual chain recently landed the top spot on Yelp's fastest-growing brands list with a 54% increase in consumer interest nationwide last year.

Last April, Cava opened its first Midwestern restaurant on April 26 in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood at 1484 N. Milwaukee Ave.,

The new Cava location will host a Community Day preview event Thursday, where guests can receive a free meal. The company will also match donations made to the Northern Illinois Food Bank up to $1,000. Interested participants can sign up here.

The Community Day Event will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. before resuming from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.