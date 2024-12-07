Ex-CEO stole $10,000 from Chicago area Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, police say

The Brief Theodore Brodeur, 55, was indicted for alleged theft of more than $10,000 from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties. He served as CEO of the organization until he resigned after being accused of misusing funds.



The former head of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties was charged with stealing more than $10,0000 from the organization for his personal use, police said.

Theodore Brodeur, of Shorewood, was indicted for theft last Tuesday in connection with the alleged misuse of the organization’s funds, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Brodeur, 55, was the suburban chapter’s CEO.

In December of 2023, members of the organization’s board were informed of the possible misuse of funds from accounts Brodeur controlled, according to a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties. The board then suspended Brodeur without pay as the allegations were being investigated. When faced with the allegations, Brodeur resigned from his position.

The board then contacted Joliet police to investigate the claims, according to the organization.

Joliet police contacted the Will County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2024 to investigate an alleged theft to avoid a potential conflict of interest, although police did not specify what was the potential conflict.

Detectives determined Brodeur had used debit cards associated with the organization’s bank account for his personal use when he was not authorized to do so. In interviews with detectives, Brodeur made incriminating statements about the use of the organization’s cards, police said.

Police obtained several documents, financial statements, surveillance videos and other documents related to the investigation from various sources.

A Will County Grand Jury indicted Brodeur for theft, a Class 2 felony. He was accused of using the organization’s cards to obtain cash in excess of $10,000 for his own personal gain, police said.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties helps thousands of children in Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and six other counties, according to the organization's website. Its mission is to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and children.

Brodeur’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6 for an initial hearing.