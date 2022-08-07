Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French

Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago.

French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed.

On Sunday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown placed French's police star in the Honored Star Case at Chicago Police headquarters.

Also Sunday, a ceremony was held at the Gold Star Families Memorial in Chicago.

Supporters of Chicago police also gathered at the 16th District police station in Jefferson Park on Sunday to offer their prayers.