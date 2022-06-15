Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun

A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun.

The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach.

"I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

FOX 32 captured the moment officers took down a man armed with a gun.

"I seen a weapon coming out of his pocket," one person said.

In addition, police patrols were increased at the beach after a reported youth takeover was posted on social media. The event was promoting a boxing, drinking and twerking contest.

FOX 32 saw police take three people into custody.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was in effect for most of the day. Crowds flocked to the lake to keep cool, and the public was warned to be careful.

Residents were advised to stay hydrated and check on seniors.

Chicago has opened six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday (except for the Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours):

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also find relief in one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 250 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.