Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago

When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October.

Where is the best place to fully enjoy the scenery, hear the crunch beneath your feet and get that pep in your step? Look no further. See FOX 32's guide to fall colors in and around Chicagoland.

Lurie Garden in Millennium Park

This 2.5 arced garden in Millennium Park is a free four season oasis. The garden is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lurie Garden ties together Chicago's "bests" with the city scape, proximity to Lake Michigan and nature all wrapped into one spot.

A woman walks past trees in the fall colors at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Promontory Point

Located in Chicago's East Hyde Park, Promontory Point is part of Burnham Park and sits right on Lake Michigan's shore. Promontory Point is a man-made peninsula and was designed by Alfred Caldwell in the 1930s.

MORE CONTENT: What does it mean for trees when leaves change colors?

Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

Just under an hour away from the city, the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore offers trails through forest, wetlands and prairies and has a killer view. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and does require a recreation pass.

View of the Indiana Sand Dunes State Park in Chesterton, IN, United States on October 29, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Naperville Riverwalk

Naperville's "crown jewel," also known as the Riverwalk, is a 1.75 mile path along the DuPage River. The walkway features fountains, bridges, outdoor sculptures and more. There's plenty to see and do on the Riverwalk which is lined with fall foliage.

Photo source: https://www.naperville.il.us/

The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill. is a public garden and outdoor museum with a library, herbarium and plenty of events. Throughout October the Arboretum is hosting an array of events daily during their Fall Color Festival. The Arboretum is open from 7:00 a.m. to sunset seven days a week. Plan your visit.

LISLE, IL - OCTOBER 20: Colored leaves on trees along a trail, at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois on OCTOBER 20, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Expand

RELATED: A guide for Chicago fall leaf peepers

Harms Woods Forest Preserve in Glenview

Harms Woods is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County and spans throughout the North Side of the city into the northern suburbs. The North Branch of the Chicago River runs through this restored nature preserve. Enjoy trails paved and unpaved for walking cycling and soaking up nature.

A couple walk their dog in the fall colors in Harms Woods Forest Preserve in Glenview on the North Side of Chicago Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Bloomingdale Trail (The 606)

Known as the 606, the Bloomingdale Trail is a 2.7 mile elevated path that runs through Humboldt Park, Bucktown, Logan Square and Wicker Park. The 606 started as a re-imagined rail line that is surrounded by foliage looking extra fine this fall.

Graceland Cemetery

Though a cemetery may not be the most obvious choice for fall color gazing, Graceland is full of history and spans 119 acres north of Chicago's Lake View area. Established in the 1860s, Graceland is home to some famous Chicagoans and full of beautiful architecture coupled with fall foliage.