Chicago and suburban home prices are expected to go up almost 9 percent over the next year

CHICAGO - Homeowners rejoice and buyers despair as Chicago and suburban home prices continue to skyrocket.

Zillow said that the typical value of homes in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area has gone up 14% over the past year to $282,568. Zillow predicts they will rise 8.9% in the next year.

Other places are continuing to see shocking spikes in home prices, Zillow reports:

  • In Gary, the typical home value is $59,942, up 30.7% over the past year.
  • In Waukegan, the typical home value is $173,956, up 21.2% over the past year.
  • In Hammond, the typical home value is $146,237, up 20.7% over the past year.
  • In Joliet, the typical home value is $185,370, up 18.7% over the past year.
  • In Crystal Lake, the typical home value is $283,814, up 17.0% over the past year.
  • In Naperville, the typical home value is $444,336, up 12.5% over the past year.
  • In Orland Park, the typical home value is $349,470, up 11.8% over the past year.
  • In Evanston, the typical home value is $466,165, up 10.9% over the past year.

Experts says that the pandemic and low mortgage rates have combined to push home values higher.

