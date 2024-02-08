Chicago Auto Show 2024 sneak peek

NASCAR is unveiling a new custom-wrapped Toyota Camry Pace car for the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

The car was designed in partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago to showcase the city's world-class sports and arts culture. This year's wrap is inspired by the Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit, called "My New Yorks."

NASCAR is returning to Chicago this summer for its second annual street race. You can check out the car and many more at McCormick Place beginning this weekend at the nation's largest auto show.

Hundreds of vehicles will be featured from more than two dozen manufacturers. There will be plenty for visitors to see and do.

The auto show will feature interactive exhibits, like the "Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo," which is essentially an adventure playground on the showroom floor.

Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan says a large focus of this year's show is the growth of electric vehicles, but there is still something for everyone.

This will be Sloan's last show, as he'll be retiring after more than 30 years with the event.

