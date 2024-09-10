Chicago barbershop cuts through stigma of men’s mental health

For many men, discussing mental health can be a challenge.

Gender stereotypes and a reluctance to confide in others often hinder open conversations.

Barbershops have always been a place where conversation is part of the culture.

"We talk about religion," said Roy Mainor. "We talk about politics. We talk about relationships. We talk about parenting. We talk about sports. We talk about women."

Those are all common topics in most barbershops. But Mainor wanted to go deeper. He’s the owner of FACES Barber and Beauty on the West Side of Chicago.

On the last Monday of every month, his shop hosts Mancave Monday, which has become a safe place for men to share whatever is on their minds.

"It’s easy to say come on bro talk," said Mainor. "But it just doesn’t work like that with men a lot of times. I know it helps their mental health because there are things you’re just not going to say at work. You’re just not going to say that to your wife. You’re just not going to say that to your kids. You’re just holding it in. But when you get a place to come and vent and you get an outlet. That helps."

Roy started Mancave Mondays in 2017. Men of all ages and races are invited. It’s become a monthly therapy session.

"Every time I leave here, I go home feeling better," said Khary Adams. "It’s cathartic. You can’t even put a price on that. It’s good for the soul. You’ve got to release some stuff."

During the first hour, the guys usually have some food and get started with small talk. As the night progresses, so does the depth of the conversations. No subject is off limits.

Some examples include how to manage being the parent of a child with special needs, and what are you afraid of?

"I put that question in because I think it’s important to verbalize that," said Mainor. "You might know you’re scared of something. So, it makes it even harder to tell a group of dudes. That takes some bravery to say what you’re afraid of."

That’s just a sample of Mancave Monday at FACES Barbershop. Several of the attendees have started therapy after opening up at the event and there’s also an opportunity for career networking.