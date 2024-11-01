Chicago Board of Education holds first meeting after president’s resignation, public voices concerns

The Brief Chicago's Board of Education met for the first time following the resignation of board president Reverend Mitchell Johnson. The board has faced recent turnover, with Johnson's exit and seven other board members leaving their posts. Parents and teachers at Acero Schools called on CPS to reverse a decision that would close seven schools in Latino communities by the end of the school year.



Chicago's Board of Education met for the first time on Friday since the resignation of Reverend Mitchell Johnson, who served as president for only seven days. It came after social media posts where he expressed anti-Semitic views and fueled 9/11 conspiracies.

The school board has been in turmoil this fall, not only with Reverend Johnson's resignation on Thursday but also with the replacement of seven board members who left their posts while Mayor Brandon Johnson was trying to oust Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

During Friday’s meeting, some speakers addressed those recent changes and urged the public to pay attention to the school board election on Tuesday. Come January, the board will likely look completely different. For the first time in CPS history, voters will be electing ten board members, while eleven others will still be appointed by the mayor.

Other topics that drew passionate public comment came from parents and teachers of Acero Schools. They are calling on CPS and Acero to reverse course on their recent decision to close seven schools. The closures would force roughly 2,000 students to find new classrooms, with the impact felt most in predominantly Latino communities.

"Santiago is more than just a building, it’s a thriving community that nurtures academic excellence, deep relationships, and cultural pride. Closing it would be a tremendous loss, not just for current students but for the entire community it serves," said Brittany De Leon, a teacher at Acero Schools. "To close a school that fosters this level of excellence would be an act of injustice."

The seven Acero schools are not slated to close until the end of this school year. A spokesperson with CPS shared that the decision was made without input from CPS leaders and says CPS has limited authority over charter operations. CPS adds that they are working with families to help meet their needs for next year.