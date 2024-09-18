Chicago Board of Education votes to move forward with district's 5-year plan: 'Together, we will rise'

The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously this week to move forward with the district's five-year district plan.

The plan includes an expansion of access to accelerated academics for students on the South and West sides.

Additionally, it includes an expansion of universal full-day preschool to all neighborhoods.

The president of the school board spoke before Wednesday's vote.

"And so with this plan, as our guide, let us work toward building a better district, where every student in Chicago can be their greatest self and live up to their greatest potential," said President of the Chicago Board of Education Jianan Shi. "Together, we will rise."

The five-year plan will last through the 2028-2029 school year.