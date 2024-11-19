Burglars smash into businesses, steal money on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning business owners of a series of burglaries on the city’s Northwest Side from last week.

The burglars entered the businesses by smashing the front glass door or a side window and took money from cash registers and ATMs, police said.

Chicago police also released surveillance footage of what they said were the burglars. They were seen riding in a sedan with a silver middle part and a dark-colored front side and another dark-colored sedan.

Police said the offenders were two to three males described as white or Hispanic wearing dark clothing, face masks, and gloves.

Here are the dates and locations of the recent incidents:

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P24-5-065.