Chicago City Council approves Alderman Burnett as chair of zoning board

The Brief Alderman Walter Burnett has been appointed as the chair of the zoning board, ending a 10-month ordeal for Mayor Brandon Johnson to gain support. Burnett stepped in after Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez failed to secure enough votes due to council opposition. Burnett was absent from Wednesday's City Council meeting.



The Chicago City Council has approved 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett's appointment as zoning board chair.

This ends a 10-month ordeal that tested Mayor Brandon Johnson's ability to rally support for his allies.

Burnett agreed to take the position only after it became clear Johnson's favored choice, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, did not have 26 votes to move into the position and faced significant opposition within the council.

Burnett's appointment comes as major development proposals remain stalled. These include the United Center expansion, a new Bears stadium on the south lakefront, and a proposal for the South Loop parcel known as "The 78."

Burnett was not present at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

RELATED: Mayor Johnson pulls support for progressive ally in key appointment