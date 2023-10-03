Chicago City Council set to pass measure ending sub-minimum wage for tipped workers

The Chicago City Council on Wednesday is poised to pass a significant measure ending sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.

On Tuesday, the group leading the national movement to abolish sub-minimum wage announced a generous half-million-dollar aid package aimed at helping Chicago restaurants navigate the transition. Additionally, they are calling on City Hall to commit an additional half-million dollars to support the endeavor.

Full-service restaurants that have been operating for at least one year are eligible for grants of $10,000, which are designed to provide support for employers as they begin the process of transitioning to the new wage structure.

"The money is not a wage subsidy; it is support for employers to take the time, go through the training, and learn how to make the transition profitably," said Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage.

In addition to financial assistance, "One Fair Wage" is offering free training to all restaurants, regardless of whether they receive grants. The goal is to ensure a smooth and successful transition for both employers and employees as the sub-minimum wage system is phased out.