Chicago commute alert: Crews will be resurfacing DuSable Lake Shore Drive until mid-June
CHICAGO - The City of Chicago said a project to resurface part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will impact commuters for about two months.
Crews will be working on LSD between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue from mid-April to mid-June, depending on weather.
The city said work will be done during off-peak hours including evening and overnight. The Chicago Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes should be fully reopened by the morning rush hour, and all northbound lanes should reopen in the afternoon.
CDOT provided this tentative schedule for the first week of work:
- Monday, April 17: Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Belmont Avenue. No ramp impacts.
- Tuesday, April 18: Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Diversey Harbor Bridge and Irving Park Road. The northbound exit and entrance ramps at Belmont Avenue, the exit ramp at Recreation Drive, and the exit ramp at Irving Park Road will be closed.
- Wednesday, April 19: Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Belmont and Lawrence Avenue. No ramp impacts.
- Thursday, April 20: Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue. The northbound entrance ramp at Irving Park, the exit and entrance ramps at Montrose Avenue, the exit and entrance ramp at Wilson Avenue, and the exit and entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue.