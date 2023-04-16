Chicago commute alert: Crews will be resurfacing DuSable Lake Shore Drive until mid-June

The City of Chicago said a project to resurface part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will impact commuters for about two months.

Crews will be working on LSD between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue from mid-April to mid-June, depending on weather.

The city said work will be done during off-peak hours including evening and overnight. The Chicago Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes should be fully reopened by the morning rush hour, and all northbound lanes should reopen in the afternoon.

CDOT provided this tentative schedule for the first week of work: