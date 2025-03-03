Chicago platform connects nonprofits with those who need help

Someone out there needs help, and someone else wants to give it.

But what if they never find each other? One Chicago changemaker wants to help make the connection.

‘A responsibility to do something’

The backstory:

Too often, good intentions don’t reach the people who may need it most.

Eddie Francisco saw that problem and built a solution. It’s called Conation Community, and one high school program proves it’s working.

"I truly believe the students, when they come to Prosser every day, really love being here, and they look forward to being here,"

In Prosser Career Academy’s kitchen, students roll out dough, ladle sauce and sprinkle cheese. Chef David Kulasick guides students through the steps, technique, timing and teamwork.

"How many minutes?" a student asked.

"Three minutes. Yeah, you want just a little bit of golden brown on there," Kulasick said.

Every moment and every recipe are a lesson. This isn’t just a class, it’s a future.

"It teaches them life skills, right?" Kulasick said. "How to succeed in the workplace. A lot of my students, by the time they’re seniors, already have jobs in the industry.

But ingredients cost money. The supplies run out and no matter how you slice it, dedication alone can’t keep the program running.

"This is our community," Francisco said. "We live here. We can complain about crime. We can complain about the negative things all day long, but we do have a responsibility to do something about it."

‘Rewarding to give back’

Getting to work:

Francisco worked in tech. His software company wanted to donate computers to kids who needed them but struggled to figure out how.

That frustration led him to create Conation Community, a platform that matches nonprofits with people and businesses ready to help.

"Just making it more convenient, transparent, rewarding to give back," Francisco said.

On the platform's website, there are dozens of groups addressing food insecurity, homelessness, LGBTQ rights, and domestic violence.

Each group lists what they need.

"And not just always just money or time, it could be other tangible items," Francisco explained. "A women’s shelter that I work with, Connections For Abused Women and Children, feminine products are something they need on a regular."

It’s as simple as clicking a link, ordering the items from Amazon and sending them directly to the organizations.

"[To] give you an example, they’ve given us a lot of apples," Kulasick said. "Last year we made like 20 gallons of applesauce, and we’re going to jar it, and hopefully do a fundraiser with it."

Delivering for community:

At Prosser, Conation’s support delivers more than food donations.

"Without Eddie’s connections, we wouldn’t have met with Kilbourne Gardens," said Lindsey. "They’ve been fantastic. They come in and taught our students some canning techniques for food preservation and sustainability."

It also delivers a lesson, just like a successful meal requires prep work. A successful community requires people willing to invest in something bigger than themselves.

"With what’s happened in the last few years, the last five years, George Floyd and major polarizing events that have occurred," Francisco said. "And I think a lot of us, we're tired of not doing anything. You want to do something."

He added, "That's the problem is how do you get that started? And I’m hoping Conation can be that starting point for people."

What's next:

Next up for Conation Community, Francisco wants to expand the platform, launch an app, build new partnerships, and bring this model to more cities. Those interested can find a cause that speaks to you on Conation Community.

For more information, visit conationcommunity.com.