Chicago condo burglary suspect facing new charges

A man accused in several burglaries at Chicago condominiums over the last few years is now facing additional charges.

Andrew Kirkpatrick, 31, of Champaign, was arraigned on Jan. 17, 2024. He's facing five new felony counts of possession of a fraudulent identification card and one additional felony count of identity theft in connection with mail theft, according to USPS officials.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Nov. 25, 2023 and charged with two counts of possession of a fraudulent ID card after he was found in a luxury Chicago hotel room that was paid for with a stolen credit card, officials say.

During the investigation, Chicago police also recovered stolen mail.

Kirkpatrick has been in custody since his November arrest.

On Sept. 28, 2023, he was identified as a suspect in numerous burglaries in Chicago condominiums, mail thefts, identity theft and account takeovers in 2022 and 2023, officials say.

During that investigation, he was charged with four felony counts of burglary.