Chicago crime: 16-year-old girl allegedly robbed man at knifepoint at CTA Red Line station

A 16-year-old girl was arrested this week for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint at a CTA Red Line station in the South Loop.

She is facing a felony charge of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, when the teen, allegedly armed with a knife, stole personal items from a 26-year-old man at the CTA station in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police arrested her on Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, and her juvenile detention hearing is set for Thursday.