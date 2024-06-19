Chicago man on probation for domestic battery charged in Northwest Side sexual assault

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a violent sexual assault on Chicago's Northwest Side days after police released surveillance video of the suspect.

David Vega, 32, has been accused of grabbing a woman and dragging her into a gangway to sexually assault her last month.

Police said the victim was in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue on May 28 around 4:15 a.m. when a man, now believed to be Vega, approached her and told her he'd been watching her. The victim and the suspect were reportedly strangers.

Vega allegedly put his hand over the victim's mouth and picked her up, saying he was going to rob her. The victim began yelling and Vega told her if she didn't stop he was going to kill her, according to court documents.

He then took off the victim's pants and ripped off her underwear before sexually assaulting her. Officers arrived on the scene responding to reports of a person calling for help and stopped the attack in progress. They saw Vega on top of the victim just before he fled.

Chicago police released surveillance video of the suspect fleeing on June 10 asking for the public's help identifying him. The video shows a shirtless man running from the scene and jumping a fence.

Vega was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault/force and was denied pretrial release at a detention hearing on June 15.

According to court documents, Vega was on probation for domestic battery at the time of the attack.