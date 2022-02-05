Chicago crime: Smash and grab robbers hit another high-end Mag Mile store

Robbers hit another high-end Magnificent Mile shop in Chicago on Saturday.

Four males entered a store on the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and started grabbing whatever they could, Chicago police said.

The robbers ran off with the stolen goods through an alley.

No one was hurt.

A source told FOX 32 Chicago that the store was Burberry, located at 633 North Michigan Avenue, but police would not confirm it.

Robberies like this – in which several people charge into a store all at once, grab everything they can, and run out – have become common in Chicago's pricier neighborhoods, like the Mag Mile, River North and the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS