Chicago crime: Smash and grab robbers hit another high-end Mag Mile store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:27PM
Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO - Robbers hit another high-end Magnificent Mile shop in Chicago on Saturday.

Four males entered a store on the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and started grabbing whatever they could, Chicago police said.

The robbers ran off with the stolen goods through an alley.

No one was hurt.

A source told FOX 32 Chicago that the store was Burberry, located at 633 North Michigan Avenue, but police would not confirm it.

Robberies like this – in which several people charge into a store all at once, grab everything they can, and run out – have become common in Chicago's pricier neighborhoods, like the Mag Mile, River North and the Gold Coast

