Chicago Department of Public Health extends family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago

The Chicago Department of Public Health is extending family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago, health officials announced Tuesday.

The events will offer pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older and booster doses for all eligible Chicagoans.

Booster doses for those who are 12 and up can be received at least five months following the initial series of Pfizer or Moderna, and at least two months after an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson.

"We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes – specifically hospitalization and death," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster."

All COVID-19 vaccines for children are free, and no insurance or government ID is required.

The clinics at City Colleges will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required and will begin Tuesday.

Click here to register.

The clinic dates are listed below:

