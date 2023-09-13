Chicago dispensary, smoke shops robbed overnight in latest series of burglaries

Smash-and-grab burglars hit at least three smoke shops and a dispensary across four different Chicago neighborhoods overnight, the latest in a series of businesses being targeted.

In each incident, two to three males shattered the front glass of the stores and made off with cash drawers or merchandise, police said.

The first smash-and-grab was reported around 11 p.m. when three males wearing hoodies got out of a white KIA SUV and broke the front glass door of a smoke shop in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale.

Nearly two hours later, two burglars got out of a white KIA SUV and burglarized a marijuana dispensary in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.

Around 1:30 a.m., three males smashed their way into Vape Up Smoke Shop, 2442 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Logan Square. The burglars made off with a safe and a cash drawer, police said.

The last reported burglary happened at 3 a.m. when two males broke the front glass of Urban City Smoke Shop at 4805 W. Foster Avenue in Jefferson Park.

Police have not said if they believe the burglaries are connected.

There is no one in custody in any of the burglaries. Area Three, Four and Five detectives are investigating their respective incidents.

Several businesses have been robbed on the city's Northwest Side in recent days, prompting concern from store owners.